POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Jeri” A. Bertison, 83 passed away peacefully Wednesday morning April 13, 2022 at Hospice House.

She was born November 3, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of Gerald and Lucille Murphy Nestor.

Jeri was a 1956 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and worked alongside her husband George at Bertison Dental Lab.

She was a member of St. Michael Church and its Garden Club. Everyone whom she came in contact with loved her spirit and positive attitude, Jeri volunteered at Help, Network of Northeast Ohio and was the proud matriarch of her family.

Jeri relished being the unofficial mayor of Stone Gate Condominium Community. And could always be found enjoying the pool with her golf cart parked in front.

Her husband George C. Bertison, whom she married February 3, 1961, passed away January 4, 2011.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children Jeff (Lori) Bertison of Cedar Park, Texas, Suzanne Bertison of Poland and Greg Bertison of Columbus, grandchildren Melissa Buist, Bridget Bertison, Emily (Garrett) Fasco, Charlie Bertison, Hannah Bertison and Hailey Bertison and great-grandson Kobe Williams, whom she had a special bond with.

Along with her parents and husband, Jeri is preceded in death by her daughter Diane Bertison and sister Janice Costa.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday April 15, 2022 at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman. Material tributes can be made in Jeri’s memory to Hospice House, 9802 Sharrott Rd., Poland, Ohio 44514 or to Help Network of Northeast Ohio, 261 East Wood Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44503.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Geraldine ” Jeri ” A. Bertison, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.