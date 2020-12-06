Gerald “Jerry” F. Lewis, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” F. Lewis, Sr., 83, passed peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Hospice House of Lewy Body Dementia during hunting season.

Jerry was born October 31, 1937, in Youngstown, son of George L. and Veronica C. McCann Lewis; he was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1955 graduate from South High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy Reserves that same year and was honorably discharged in 1963 after serving for eight years.

Jerry was a proud member of Pipefitters Union Local 87 and 396 for 60 years, the UA sent him to school for pipefitting, he earned a certificate from Purdue University in 1962. He was a business agent prior to retiring in 1999.

Jerry was a boy scout from a young age, the love of the outdoors and hunting carried on into his adult life, he was a longtime member of Lowellville Rod & Gun club.

Jerry was involved in the United Way for many years, he coached and photographed for the Boardman Little Spartans football, while his children were young.

He was a lifetime parishioner at Saint Dominic Church.

Jerry married the love of his life, Cecelia “Winnie” Winkle, on September 19, 1959, at St. Brendan Church; they have been married for 61 years.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife and their children, sons, Gerald “Jerry” F. (Mary) Lewis, Jr., of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Michael A. (Pam) Lewis of Zanesville, daughter, Nancy M. (Lee) Galik of Clarkston, Michigan and his five wonderful grandchildren, Stefani and Sara Galik and Chelsea, Sean and Kathryn Lewis.

Jerry also leaves his sister, Mary (Charles) McGowan; brothers, George (Yaui-Fang) Lewis and David (Margaret) Lewis; sister-in-law, Carol Lewis; brother-in-law, David Younkin and goddaughters, Renee Lewis Webber and Dawn Banner Chapel.

Besides his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Lewis and sister, Joan Younkin.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Saint Dominic Church, celebrated by Reverend Vincent DeLucia.

Interment was held privately at Calvary Cemetery.

Jerry’s family request material tributes to be given to LBDA Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Liborn, GA 30047.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

