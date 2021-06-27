Georgiann (Majors) Wheland, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgiann Wheland, 84, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, June 26, 2021, at her home with her loving family by her side.

Georgiann was born June 12, 1937, in Youngstown, a daughter of Gilbert and Lillian Hanshe Majors.

She attended East High School and worked as a lunch aid at Jackson Elementary School.

Georgiann enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Harry E. Wheland, whom she married July 26, 1955; daughters, Tammey DeVicchio and Pamela (John) Lucansky; sister, Nancy (George) Millovich; grandchildren, Andrew, Stephanie, Granden, Megan, Nicholas, Madison, Seth and seven great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Georgiann is preceded in death by brothers, Don Majors, Robert Majors, Earl “Bud” Majors, Bernie Majors and sisters, Betty Baker and Dorothy Harrington.

Calling hours are from 4:00 – 5:00, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Fox Funeral Home.

A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Sue Francis, will follow at 5:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio. Family and friends of Georgiann may visit foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Wheland family.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.