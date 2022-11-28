YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgiann M. Shaney passed away quietly early on Sunday morning, November 27, 2022.

She was born on March 30, 1944, in Youngstown, where she lived for her entire life. She was the daughter of the late George and Catherine Terlecki Massaro of Youngstown.

Georgiann was a 1961 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

She worked in administrative positions after graduation and enjoyed going to concerts and clubs with her close friends. On one of those occasions, she met Darreld Shaney. They married in 1979 and enjoyed traveling to his family in Pennsylvania and spending time with her family and their friends in Youngstown until Darreld’s sudden death in 1996. Georgiann was the caregiver for her elderly uncle who had no family close by. She was a very caring friend and neighbor to all.

After a serious car accident, Georgiann became a resident of Austinwoods Nursing Home, where she has lived for the past 19 years. During her years in the nursing home, she regularly attended both the Catholic Masses and the protestant worship services held there. She enjoyed taking her power wheelchair throughout the facility to check on friends and to participate in the many activities for residents. For years, she was a member of foursomes who enjoyed playing 500 bid and other card games. She also was an avid football and baseball fan, enjoying watching the sports, on TV, as well as movies on DVD.

She is survived by her brother, Glenn and sister-in law, Gladys, who reside in North Carolina. She is also survived by a nephew, Greg (Pam) and three great-nieces (Malena, Sophia, and Freya) in Colorado; niece Laura and one great-nephew (Kyler) in Georgia; as well as nephew Ronnie (Diane) Williams and numerous cousins and friends in Youngstown.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday December 3, 2022, at Saint Dominic’s Catholic Church 77 E. Lucius Ave. Youngstown, where Georgiann was a member. Burial will follow in Lake Park Cemetery. Visitation with family will be from 4 to 7:00 p.m. Friday December 2, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice.

