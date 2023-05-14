STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Voytilla, Jr., 76, passed away peacefully Friday morning, May 12, 2023.

He was born March 30, 1947, in Youngstown, the son of the late George and Sophia Tarnaski Voytilla, Sr.

After graduating from Struthers High School in 1966, George enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls Montana.

Shortly after being discharged, George joined his father in 1970, operating Thatcher Heating & Cooling in Struthers.

He loved to cook, fish, summer picnics, going to wineries with his wife and spending time with his grandchildren.

George was a member of the Mahoning County Coon Hunters Club and VFW Post 3535 in Struthers.

He was a person that would help anyone and never asked for anything in return.

George leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Mary J. Topolansky, whom he married June 29, 1968; sons, Greg (Heather) Voytilla and Dr Randall (Dr. Emily) Voytilla; daughter, Valerie (Jim) Mengis; sisters, Barbra (William) Gaffney, Annette (Bruce) Birch and grandchildren, Drake, Steven, Elizabeth, Matilda and Karina.

Along with his parents, George is preceded in death by sisters, Susan Flesher and Celestine Voytilla.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7 :00 p.m., Thursday May 18, 2023 and from 10:00 – 11:00 p.m., Friday May 19, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday May 19, at the Fox Funeral Home.

Material tributes can be made in George’s memory to VFW Post 3538, 157 Lowellville Road, Struthers, OH 44471 or to Ohio Lake & Trails, 3266 Dyewood Road SW, Carrollton, OH 44615.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.