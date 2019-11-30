George L. Beatty, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George L. Beatty, 80 passed away peacefully Sunday evening, November 24, 2019, at his home.

He was born February 23, 1939 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, a son of Harry and Josephine Flick Beatty.

George attended Woodrow Wilson High School

He worked for several steel companies in the area.

In 2007, George retired as a pump operator for the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District.

He was a member of Faith Community Church and enjoyed bowling, belonging to several leagues.

His wife the former Lois S. Sparks, whom he married Oct 16, 1965, passed away April 26, 2008.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, George L. Beatty II, Robin Reiner and Paula (Doug Ewing) Beatty; grandchildren, Denise Marie (Roberto Mendoza) Beatty, Kristin (Tim) Gibson, George Beatty III and Ryan Reiner and great grandchildren Ava, Aaron, Anthony, Lola and Daisey.

Besides his parents and wife, George is preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Ann Beatty and brothers Jack (Pat) Beatty and Harold (Patty) Beatty.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 and from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be officiated by Pastor Mike Zabel at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street in Boardman.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

Material tributes can be made in George’s memory to the Food Pantry at Faith Community Church, 1919 East Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown.

