George Frances O’Hare, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Frances O’Hare, 98, passed on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, with family at his side.

George was born in Peekskill, New York. His father died of pneumonia when he was very young and was raised by his mother, Matilda O’Hare. He had a very close family and his grandmother and aunts and uncles played a big part of his youth.

Having enough credits to graduate early, he left school at 17 to join the United States Navy and served in the South Pacific during WW II. Using the GI Bill, he wanted to go to college but with the numbers of service people all trying too, he had trouble finding a college that would accept him. His aunt, Charlotte and uncle, Karl Benkner, who was an engineering professor at Youngstown College suggested coming to Youngstown and applying here and was accepted by the school.

While going to school here, on a blind date, he met the love of his life, Mary Francis Liana and after graduating with an accounting degree, married her and became a lifelong CPA soon afterwards.

He worked as Controller at Saramar Aluminum for a number of years and then, controller at A.F. Beil Electric for another good number of years before joining with his friend, Bob Burns, to form Burns and O’Hare Accountants here in Boardman and is still serving our community as Burns, O’Hare and Bella in Canfield.



George was a man of strong moral values and the most honest person you would ever meet. He loved his classical music, Frank Sinatra and Big Bands. He played the violin, piano, guitar and his toy fifes. He’d always have a funny story or a good joke to pass along in a conversation. He was truly a devoted and loving husband and father to his two sons, Brian and Dennis, loved his daughters-in-law, Cookie and Denise like his own daughters and his grandson, Kevin. He was the rock of the family who was always there for any of them who needed him from both sides of his family. We couldn’t have had any better parents or our cousins a better more loving aunt and uncle than Mary and George.

Family and friends may call on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Nicholas Ingham.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.



He did not want anything fancy and in lieu of flowers or a gift, please leave a donation to your favorite charity. That would please him the most.

Due to our current health situation the family, funeral home and church are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a face mask and to please maintain all social distancing guidelines (6-foot apart and do not linger) thank you.

Arrangements handled by Fox Funeral Home. Family and friends of George may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the O’Hare family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George Frances O’Hare, please visit our floral store.