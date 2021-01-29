Gene Paul Whitlinger, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gene Paul Whitlinger, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 25, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health, Boardman.

He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 24, 1933, the son of the late W. Eugene and Nell Gagen Whitlinger.

He grew up in Apollo, Pennsylvania and graduated from Apollo High School in 1951. While in high school he played varsity football and basketball.

Following graduation, he worked in the local steel mills until he was drafted into the Army in 1953 during Korean War.

Following active duty from the military, Gene enrolled at Duquesne University where he earned academic honors. He graduated in 1959 and immediately began a working career at General Motors Acceptance Corporation (GMAC) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His employment with GMAC involved frequent relocation along with increased responsibilities with each move. He lived and worked in various cities throughout the United States and Europe during his career. When he retired in 1992, he was executive vice president of world-wide operations for the company. He was a member of the board of directors and the executive committee.

Following retirement Gene and his wife, Loretta, relocated to Boardman, Ohio. He enjoyed golfing, reading, some travel and spending time with good friends. He was a sports fan, especially where the Steelers and Ohio State football were concerned.

Gene was a member of Holy Family Church in Poland.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Rose E. Myers Whitlinger whom he married in June 2013; his brother, William (Myrna) Whitlinger of Apollo, Pennsylvania; sister, Rita Ann Lucas of Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Shirley Whitlinger of Apollo, Pennsylvania; a stepson, Jeffrey (Suzi) of Columbus, Ohio; a stepdaughter, Jennifer (Eric Dunn) Myers of Cleveland, Ohio and three grandchildren. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his first wife, Loretta, she died in July 2011; his brother, Jack Whitlinger and his brother-in-law, James Lucas. Gene was also preceded by his niece, Rhonda J. Whitlinger and nephew, Michael G. Lucas.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Apollo, Pennsylvania and interment at Riverview Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

