YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gene A. Griswold, 76, passed away peacefully at his home Friday morning, November 18, 2022 with his loving family by his side after a long courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Gene was born September 7, 1946, in Youngstown, a son of Hubert A. and Mildred E. Balciar Griswold.

He was a 1964 graduate of Liberty High School and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from Youngstown State University in 1973.

Gene was a C.P.A. and worked for several area banks, General Extrusions and with his brothers at Temperature Technologies.

A long-time member of St. Luke Church, Gene was active in the finance council, Holy Name, bingo volunteer and was a Eucharistic Minister.

He was an avid Cleveland Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers fan but especially loved watching his grandchildren’s sporting events.

He was a proud Air Force veteran, where he obtained the rank of sergeant before being honorably discharged.

Gene leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Mary Ann Potoczny, whom he married June 11, 1976; a son, Matthew (Rebecca) Griswold; daughters, Stephanie (Robert) Kibler and Rebecca (Dr. Matthew) Bartley; brothers, Ronald Griswold, Gary (Maureen) Griswold and Glenn (Toni) Griswold; sister-in-law, Donna Potoczny; grandchildren, Isabella Kibler, Jacob Kibler, Nathan Gene Griswold, Piper Griswold, Abigail Bartley and Madeline Bartley; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Julie S. Griswold and brother-in-law, Stanley Potoczny.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at St. Luke Church. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial following at 12:00 noon, celebrated by Rev. Matthew Humerickhouse.

Interment will be at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Material tributes can be made in Gene’s memory to St. Luke Church, 5235 South Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512 or Seton Catholic School, 6923 Stow Road, Hudson, OH 44236 or St. Barnabas School, 9200 Olde 8 Road, Northfield, OH44067 or to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, #A Girard, OH 44420.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 21 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.