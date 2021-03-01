Gemma Ersilia DeBartolo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gemma Ersilia Bruno DeBartolo, 98, went to be with her lord on Thursday, February 25, 2021 in Wooster, Ohio,

She was born in Redipiano, Italy to Quintino and Giovanina Panza Bruno and moved to Youngstown, at the age of seven.

She graduated from East High School.

Gemma married her husband, Adelmo DeBartolo, May 3, 1941; sadly he passed October 21, 1965.

She loved being a mother and housewife and enjoyed preparing Italian meals and treats for her family and friends.

Her Italian cookies were often requested for special occasions and holidays. Sewing, crocheting, knitting and reading were among her favorite pastimes.

She was a longtime member of Christian Assembly where she was involved in various ministries over the years and more recently attended Highway Tabernacle.

Gemma was employed by Sears in the catalog division for 23 years before retiring in 1987 and was a much appreciated volunteer at Little Forest Nursing Home.

She will be sadly missed by her three children, Joan (David) Helmick of Eastlake, James (Carla) DeBartolo of Boardman and Larry DeBartolo of Wooster. She leaves three grandchildren, David (Kris) Helmick, James DeBartolo and Gina (Adam) Vizi and great-grandson, Nicholas Helmick. She also leaves a sister, Mary (Michael) Marino of Richmond Hts.; a brother, Michael Bruno and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Gemma was preceded in death by her older brother, Jack Bruno and her grandson, Ronald Helmick.

The family is forever grateful to the nursing staff and caregivers at Westview Healthy Living for their compassionate, loving and professional care, they became her second family.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours for Gemma on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m, followed by a private funeral service at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio..

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19 we are asking anyone attending to please wear a face mask or covering and to please maintain all social distancing guidelines mandated by the state (6 -foot apart and not to linger) Thank you.

