YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gayle Naylor, 80, from Youngstown, Ohio, on the evening of Thursday, August 24, 2023 surrounded by her family.

She was a mother of two daughters, Sharain Naylor, 47, who passed away October 22, 2021 and Shaleida Hartwick, 39, of Pennsylvania.

Gayle was born March 15, 1943, in Pennsylvania.

She was known for her unique personality, which showed through her daily outfits. She was very talented, beautiful, brilliant, funny and is the true definition of a strong woman. She was an artist, a wonderful baker and cook, an animal enthusiast and of course a true cat lover! Her cat, Dragonheart, is in good hands with her daughter, to which she called her manager.

Gayle will be dearly missed by everyone that knew her. A special ceremony will be held in Mill Creek Park in her honor.

