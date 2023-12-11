BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary R. Kirkland, 77, passed away peacefully Monday evening, December 4, 2023, with his loving husband by his side.

Gary was born September 9, 1946, in Youngstown, a son of the late Ray and Helen Keich Kirkland.

He was a Woodrow Wilson High School graduate and Youngstown State University.

After graduation, Gary went to work for John Scheetz, C.P.A., and later went to Youngstown State University where he worked in student placement and planning.

Among his many gifts, Gary enjoyed playing the piano, working crossword puzzles, crocheting, needlepoint and cross stitching.

He was a devote member of St. John Episcopal Church.

Gary leaves to cherish his memory, his husband, Allen DeMarks, whom he married August 1, 2015; brothers-in-law, Frederick DeMarks, Doug DeMarks and Timothy DeMarks; several cousins and dog, Pumpkin.

A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church at a future date.

Gary’s family wishes to thank Doctors Antoine Chahine and Richard Memo for their wonderful care.

His family suggests any material tributes in Gary’s memory go to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44503.

