YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – G. Patrick Walsh, Jr. passed away on Monday May 30, 2023, at his residence.

Patrick was born July 2, 1937, in Youngstown, a son of George P. and Helen M. Walsh and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1955 graduate of Ursuline High School and a 1960 graduate of the University of Dayton with a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering.

Patrick was a Senior Research Engineer for Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company and a Management Information Analyst for WCI Steel in Warren where he retired in 2000, after 40 years in the steel industry.

He was a member of Saint Charles Church, Youngstown Saxon Club, Lowellville Rod & Gun Club, the National Management Association, and a Certified Manager for the Institute of Certified Professional Managers.

Patrick was an avid hunter, hunting big game out West and in South Africa. He enjoyed pheasant and waterfowl hunting trips with his son Patrick and nephew Timothy Walsh and fishing with his grandson, Dillon Walsh. Patrick spent many years coaching his daughters’ softball and soccer teams and he was an umpire for Boardman Little League Baseball and an OHSAA and FIFA certified soccer referee.

His Wife, Carole Ann (née Taafe), whom he married on May 28, 1966, died June 4, 2007. He leaves two daughters, Colleen (Eric) Doshna of Waterford, Connecticut, and Maureen (Peggy Yehl) Walsh of Upper Sandusky, Ohio; son Patrick (Kris) Walsh of Ravenna, Ohio; four grandchildren, Jordana Doshna and Dillon, Alexis, and Kelsey Walsh.

Besides his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, H. Thomas Walsh, Sr. and a sister, Elinor Ann Vance.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday June 2, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman. A Mass of Christina Burial will be Saturday June 3, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Charles Church 7345 Westview Dr. Boardman 44512, celebrated by Rev. Matthew Humerickhouse.

Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

