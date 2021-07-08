Frederick E. Turner, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick E. Turner, 77, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 1, 2021. He was of strong Christian faith. His last breath on this earth was a brilliant smile as he knew he was going home.

Fred was born in Zanesville, Ohio to parents, Charles and Catherine (Helwig) Turner. He was the youngest and now last of ten children.

Fred and his mother and siblings relocated to Youngstown, Ohio in 1959 following his father’s death.

He graduated from South High School in 1961.

He joined the United States Navy serving on the USS Ticonderoga his entire active career. In 1963, his aircraft carrier was stationed off the coast of Vietnam. He was proud that he was awarded a medal and a ribbon for that service. After two years active duty he served in the Youngstown Naval Reserves for six more years. Through the military he learned a strong work ethic and punctuality. He was always early for everything.

While in Youngstown, he worked at Martin’s Takeout, GM Lordstown and Northside Hospital. Fred started as an aide and worked his way into the respiratory department. He spent the next 25 years as a respiratory care practitioner in various hospitals in Florida and Pennsylvania. Fred returned to the Youngstown area in 1998 first in New Springfield, then in Poland, Ohio. He got a job at Giant Eagle in Boardman on 224. He retired from there in 2016 after almost 18 years.

At the time of his injury, he was so proud that he had no major health problems and was still living independently and driving.

He leaves behind to treasure his memory, his niece, Lois Martin-Uscianowski of New Springfield; his nephew-in-law, Joseph Uscianowski of New Middletown, who became his favorite caregiver; nephews, Andrew Harmon of New Castle and Denny (Connie) Turner of Fultonham, Ohio; great-niece Amber Uscianowski of New Middletown; great-nephews, Christopher Uscianowski of New Springfield and Shaun Uscianowski of Salem; his great-great-nieces, Mallory Soles and Kendall Roddy, who gave him much joy in his last 66 days; great-great-nephews, Shane Uscianowski and Logan Grizinski, as well as many other nieces and nephews and extended family.

Many of his friends rallied around him during his hospice journey at home. Everyone listed below was on his Christmas card list. When they got his card (usually the first one) they knew the holiday season was about to begin. Lorinda and Art Marbell of Prospect, Pennsylvania, Fran Perry of Berryville, Virginia and Angie Romito of Summerville, South Carolina; Fran and Angie who were part of the senior crew at Giant Eagle, after Covid hit he really missed their lunches together; Bobi (JP) Therien and her sister, Mari, of Clermont, Florida, Fred thought of them as adopted daughter and treasured his time together with them and their mother, Georgia Perlman (RIP); he often talked about their trip to Disneyland; Tom and Dotty Cress and Jackie and Clark Adams, all of Naples, Florida.

Fred joins his parents and numerous siblings, including brother, Charles (Verlene) Turner and sisters, Genevieve (William) Miller, Jessie Turner, Ruth (William) Martin and Donna (John) Harmon in death.

Initially, Fred wanted no fuss made over his passing because he did not think anyone would come but after the outflow of cards, phone calls, visits and prayers on Facebook, he had a change of heart, there will be a celebration of his life in Ohio which will be held at Southside Community Garden, the former site of his mom’s home at a later date. There will be a celebration of his life in Florida as well. His ashes will be interned at a ceremony at Rittman National Cemetery.

His family would like to thank Pastor Rusty Wills for his Christian Mentoring and services. Anthony (his buddy), Mindy and Becky and Brenda, for their gentle care in his final days from Buckeye Hospice; Linda Robinson for coming over and providing expert wound care; Stacy from Specialty Sr. Care; Donna for making him laugh; Cheryl for her chair; Ernie Ciarniello from Ernie’s Barber Shop (Struthers) for coming over and giving him his final haircut; Moses from Veterans and so many others who made his last days so special.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512. This will be the third generation entrusted to their professional care.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Southside Community Garden — Youngstown, Ohio, P.O. Box 258, New Springfield, OH 44443.

