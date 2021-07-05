Franklin Allan Mazy, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Franklin Allan Mazy, known to friends and family as Al, departed this life on Friday morning, July 2, 2021 of natural causes.

He was born on January 27, 1943, in Youngstown, a son of Jacob Mazy and Helen and Frank Schubert.

Al attended South High School until joining the US Navy, where he proudly served on the USS Sierra as SMN First Class from 1960-1964, including serving at Guantanamo Bay during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

He married his girl, the former Darlene McBride, in 1961 and worked for Commercial Intertech for 36 years, where he was a member of United Steel Workers Local 2332.

Al, who had a kind heart, quick smile, and friendly word for all, had a lifetime love of fishing that he shared with his son, Joe, he enjoyed riding dirt bikes and had a great time cheering for his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers.

Left to forever cherish a lifetime of memories are Al’s two daughters, Marlane (Sam) Febo and Cheryl (Jan) Lesnak; his son, Joseph Mazy; a brother, Frank (Debbie) Schubert; a niece and three nephews; five grandchildren, Steven Lesnak, Samuel Febo, Jr., Stephanie Lesnak, Kelly Lesnak and Samantha Febo; two great-grandchildren and his girl, Darlene Lyons.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Brenda Lynn Mazy and brother Jacob Mazy.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Fox Funeral Home in Boardman.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Fox Funeral Home, followed by interment at Lake Park Cemetery with U.S. Navy Military Honors.

Material tributes can be made in his memory to Alzheimer’s Association of Ohio, Chapter, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street Boardman, Ohio.

