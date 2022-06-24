BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank G. Martin, Jr. of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 19, at Briarfield Manor in Austintown, Ohio. Frank is together again with his wife, Edith (Falasco) who passed away in June 2018.

Frank was born on November 27, 1934, in Youngtown, Ohio to Francesco and Immacolata Martin.

He was a faithful and beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. Frank is remembered fondly by his children, Frank (Jill) Martin, David (Angell) Martin, Daniel (Kristin) Martin and Anthony (Rosa Anna) Martin; his nine grandchildren, Frank, Angela (Jason) Kleem, Annamarie, Isabella, Alyssa, Lyndsay, Anthony (Carole), Giuliana and Joseph; his sister, Angela (Dr. Robert) Gilliland; his sisters-in-law, Connie Martin and Audrey Martin, along with many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Frank is preceded in death by his siblings, Sam, William, Nelly Danzo, Theresa Booth, Joseph, Tony, Rose Savich and Dominic.

Frank grew up on the family farm in Canfield and moved to Boardman after the passing of his father in 1951. He graduated from Boardman High School in 1953 and attended Youngstown College before starting his career as a Shipping and Receiving Clerk with Youngstown Sheet & Tube (LTV Steel). He retired after 20 years of service with LTV.

Frank and Edie were faithful parishioners of St. Charles Church, where he helped as an usher.

Frank loved to talk politics and sports. He enjoyed music and fondly told stories about dancing to the Big Bands at the Idora Park Ballroom. He especially enjoyed attending his sons’ and grandchildren’s events, family gatherings and special occasions. His fierce commitment to always putting family first will be his legacy.

Frank’s family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Briarfield Manor. Their compassion and dedication to Frank’s care through the unprecedented pandemic and beyond is truly appreciated.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Philip Rogers at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 30 at St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, tributes can be made in Frank’s memory to The Angels of Easter Seals, 299 Edward Street, Youngstown, OH 44502 where his sister, Angela Gilliand, was a past-president.

Family and friends of Frank may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Martin family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank G. Martin, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 26 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.