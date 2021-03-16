Francis “Frank” Dan Yeager, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis “Frank” Dan Yeager, Jr. of Boardman, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the age of 73, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

Frank was born on March 13, 1948 in Warren, Ohio to Francis Dan Yeager, Sr. and Josephine (Kufchak) Yeager, both of Pennsylvania.

He attended elementary and junior high schools in Warren City and was a proud 1966 graduate of Howland High School, where he played several sports and had the distinction of scoring the first touchdown in the first game played by the newly revived Howland Tiger football team. Frank attended Bowling Green and Youngstown State Universities, where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

He had worked for Yeager’s Auto Body on South Tod Avenue in Warren, from a young age and eventually took over the business his father had founded in 1945. He was a skilled auto body and paint specialist, as well as a community-minded business owner, until his retirement.

Frank was a sportsman who enjoyed fishing and golf and cheered on the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. He also loved swimming and playing volleyball at the downtown YMCA, where enjoyed his time and his friends on the Spiritual Life committee. He was active for many years at St. Edward Catholic Church and School in Youngstown and he was well-known as a cook for the Serra Club’s annual seminarian picnic.

More recently, he has been an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Boardman and a frequent volunteer at the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Lois.

He is survived by his brother, Joe Yeager of Ithaca, New York; sister, Carlie (Ron) Powell of Gustavus; children, Julie (James) Alden of Niles, Jean (Morris) Popio of Girard, Charlie (Lucy) Yeager of Nashville, Tennessee and Jody (Jamie) Hodge of Youngstown; grandchildren, Cody Popio, Violet, Gwendolyn and Robert Alden and Lola and Liam Hodge. He is also deeply mourned by his former wife, Patricia Butler and his close friend, Anita Weinstock.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, celebrated by Rev. Ryan Furlong.

Private burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, he will be laid to rest next to his parents.

Family and friends of Frank may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences to the Yeager family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Francis “Frank” Dan Yeager, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.