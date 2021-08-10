Francis “Frank” A. Nirschl, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis A. Nirschl, known to many of his friends as “Frank”, 90, passed on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Hospice House in Poland.

He was born on August 24, 1930, in Ada, Minnesota to Carl and Mollie Wallnofer Nirschl.

He attended Ada High School in Norman County Minnesota.

Francis served his country from 1948 to 1957 in the United States Air Force, attaining the rank of Staff Sargent. He was stationed in Eielson Airforce Base in Alaska and Youngstown Air Force Base in Vienna among others during his time of service.

He did earn a GED after his honorable discharge and attended college.

He worked several jobs over the years, including the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Panelmatic Company. He owned and operated Nirschl’s repair and sales, a lawnmower repair business for many years. He also worked for the Mahoning County Recorder’s Office and Agnews Farm Equipment.

He was an active member of the Cardinal Ruritan Club and was also a member of St. Charles Church, the American Legion Post 290, Columbiana County 40 & 8, Voiture 273, Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Poland Assembly 2596 and the Boardman 3rd Degree Council 11915.

Frank was happiest when he was mowing his own lawn, spending time with his family and friends and either fixing motors or building items in his shop.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his two daughters, Pamela (John) Maikranz and Susanne (Allen) Cogar; his grandchildren, Kevin (Renee) Reynolds, James (Jennifer) Maikfranz, Dawn Maikranz, Laura (Dean) McFarland and Kristin Coleman-Cogar; his siblings, Phillip (Lyn) Nirschl, Mary Babler and Margaret “Peggy” (Pat) Vaughn, as well as his great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Catherine; his son, Joseph and brothers, Anton, Herman, Richard, Robert and Farrell.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. David Hoffman for the excellent care of Francis for over 25 years, as well as their great friendship, which meant so much to him.

Family and friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at the Edward J. Fox Funeral Home and again from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. on Friday, August 13 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, which will be followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Ryan Furlong.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.