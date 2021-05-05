Frances “Frankie” P. (Driscoll) Dwyer, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On May 3, 2021 Frances “Frankie” P. (Driscoll) Dwyer, 95, exchanged time for eternity joining her husband Raymond Edward (Eddie) Dwyer on their journey to eternal reward.

Frankie was born June 11, 1925, the last of five children born to Thomas B and Sarah (Sadie) McCann Driscoll.

Frankie was a loving wife and a fantastic mother and grandmother. Being of Irish conviction, she loved well, laughed often, and was dedicated to her family, always proud and interested in her 8 grandchildren and the lives of her 21 great-grandchildren. We will remember her well and miss the company of her spirited passion for life and family.

She was a graduate of South High School.

She was an employee of Sears Roebuck for 30 years.

She is survived by her children, Terrence (Diana Kay), Timothy (Helene), and Mary Frances (John) Kinneen. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren Brian (Christine), Carrie (David), Timothy (Shelly), Jeffrey (Sheila), Stephen (Laurie) Philip, Jennifer and Megan and her 21 great grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Raymond Edward Dwyer Jr. and infant daughter Catherine.

At this time, there are no calling hours or services for Frankie.

The family wishes to thank Greg and his highly dedicated and loving staff at the assisted living facility at The Woodlands at Hampton Woods.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Woodlands Assisted Living Activities Fund, 1525 E. Western Reserve Road, Poland, OH 44514 or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio.

