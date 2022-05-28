YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances A. Beish, 61, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, May 22, 2022, in the arms of her loving family.

She was born October 24, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Armand and Rita (Zucarelli) Buccieri.

Fran was a 1978 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

She spent her career at Phar-Mor and Marc’s.

She was a member of St. Charles Parish, where she selflessly put her children through school.

She loved spending time with family, traveling to Las Vegas, sun-bathing and swimming with her friends and grandchildren. Her most treasured place to enjoy the outdoors was at Walnut Beach in Ashtabula, Ohio.

Fran, or “Granny” as her grandchildren knew her, will always be remembered for her wedding soup and cookie assortments, which brought family together and made the holidays complete. She will be remembered for her stubbornness and wit, her beautiful smile and her strong work ethic. Her unpredictable sense of humor has shown even beyond the grave.

She leaves her children, grandchildren and loved ones with the reminder to live their best life and always “make good choices.”

Fran leaves the Earth to cherish her memory, her selfless husband, Bob, whom she married April 2, 1981 and who took care of her without hesitation until the very end of her days; her son, Justin (Nicole) Beish; daughters, Gracie Beish, Bianca (Jason) Heasley and Rita (Philip) Hall and her beloved grandchildren, both here on Earth and in Heaven, with one more on the way. Additionally, several siblings and cousins, especially Cousin Mikey whom she looked forward to talking with every morning and Tim, her lifelong and most trusted friend.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, June 3 from 9:15 – 10:00 a.m at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 7345 Westview Dr. Boardman, OH 44512, followed by a memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Philip Rogers at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to honor Fran’s memory in the form of a memorial bench placed at Walnut Beach, Ashtabula, Ohio. Checks can be mailed to City of Ashtabula, Walnut Beach, 4717 Main Avenue Ashtabula, OH 44004, with ‘Fran Beish Memorial Bench’ in the memo, or contact bsanders@cityofashtabula.com for more information.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.