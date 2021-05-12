Frances E. Lawson, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances E. Lawson, 79 passed away peacefully Monday, May 10.

She was born July 9, 1941 in Struthers, a daughter of Dominic and Marie Marsicola Melchionne.

Fran was a graduate of Struthers High School and was a licensed managing cosmetologist and had her own shop.

She was a great cook and enjoyed bowling, gardening, bingo and watching the Cleveland Indians. One of her greatest joys in life was spending time with her grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Robert E. Lawson; children, Doug McIntyre, Jeane (Craig) Lynn and Tom (Stacie) Lawson; brothers, Frank (Barb) Melchionne, Tony Melchionne and Al (Linda) Melchionne; sisters, Rose Bartholomew, Vivian Mullenax and Marie Jarvis and grandchildren, Bryce Lynn, Brock Lynn, Joshua Lawson, Jonathan Lawson and Amber Lawson.

Along with her parents, Frances is preceded in death by a stepson, Mike Lawson and a brother, Victor Melchionne.

Due to the current health crisis, the memorial service for Frances is private.

Material tributes can be made in Frances’s name to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.