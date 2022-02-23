CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fr. Edmund Lane, S.S.P. passed away Tuesday February 22, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman due to repertory problems.

87 years of age, 63 of Pauline life, 61 of profession, 57 of priesthood.

Fr. Edmund was born in Taos (New Mexico, United States) on December 12, 1934, to parents Charles and Alice Michaud, the first of three children, a brother and two sisters.

He entered the community of Canfield on January 11, 1959. In the same community he began his Novitiate on September 7, 1959, and made his First Profession on 8 September of the following year, taking the name of Edmund, and Perpetual Profession on September 8, 1963, in Rome, where he was ordained a priest on June 30, 1964.

Fr Edmund began his apostolic adventure in the Staten Island community in 1965 as the editorial director of our Alba House publishing house – a commitment that he will carry on for more than thirty years -, director of the local bookstore and Master of postulants and juniors. In 1973 he was transferred to the community of Dearborn with the position of Superior, continuing his apostolic commitment in the publishing house, in the bookstore and overseeing the distribution in various parishes. In 1979 we find him in the Canfield community of which he will be superior the following year. Negotiations with the Diocese began with him for their project of Catholic Television Network of Youngstown. In 1983 he returned to Staten Island, always involved in the publishing house. From 2006 to 2010 he was Provincial Vicar.

One aspect of Fr. Charles’s life was his routine. The day started very early, at 4.00 in the morning, celebrating Mass alone. Immediately afterwards he took care of the emails and news concerning the Congregation. This appointment made him very well informed and he loved to inform the community at the beginning of the community Mass.

Also interesting were his homilies – prepared well in advance – which, as many people recall, were very “direct”, without many discussions and comments.

A year ago, in the month of June, Fr. Edmund suffered repeated falls with serious consequences to the head. Hospitalized in July, he never returned to the community.

Considering all his commitment in the publishing field, we can understand what Blessed Alberione told us about this apostolate and that we read in the Pauline Agenda of yesterday February 22: «Let it be understood that the reading of the Holy Books is important and recommended by the Church, because they are written by God for everyone, and everyone needs them… Everyone in the Holy Books, finds the good word that suits them and makes them better».

May the Lord welcome and grant eternal peace to this dear brother of ours. May he now intercede with the Divine Master for the quality and effectiveness of Pauline publishing activities in the world and for young people to discover the beauty of our mission in the United States.

He will be waked in the chapel at St. Paul Monastery, 9531 Akron-Canfield Rd. Canfield, Ohio on Friday February 25, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:30 p.m.

The funeral will be celebrated on Saturday February 26, at 11.00 a.m., in the St. Paul Monastery Canfield community chapel. The Fr. Edmund will then be buried in the local community cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

