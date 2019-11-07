Florence B. Forsythe, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence B. Forsythe, 83, passed away peacefully Monday morning November 4, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth, Boardman.

Florence was born November 29, 1935, in Newfoundland, Canada, daughter of Lawrence and Mary Theresa Fitzgerald Philpott.

She met her husband Franklin D. Forsythe, Sr., while he was stationed in Newfoundland, with the United Sates Airforce, they married on November 30, 1956, sadly he passed away December 12, 1986.

Florence was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons Franklin D. Forsythe, Jr., (Mary Davies) and John B. Forsythe both of New Springfield.

Her four grandchildren John Forsythe, Michelle (Michael) Bowser; Nicholas Forsythe and Dana (Chris) Arner and five great grandchildren, Kalvin, Nova and Fox Bowser and Sloane and Cooper Arner.

Florence came from a large family she was one of 12 siblings, Rita, Violet, Rose, Faustina, Florence ”Flore”, Linda, Samuel, Ann, Edward and Raymond.

Besides her parents and husband, Florence was preceded in death by her sister Catherine.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, at the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 9, at 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Philip Rogers from St. Charles Church.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.