Fay Basile, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fay Basile, 87, passed away peacefully Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Antonine Village.

Fay was born December 25, 1932 in Smar Jbile, Lebanon, the daughter of Thomas A. and Nabiha Kibrianos Basile.

She and her family came to the United States on May 20, 1950 from Lebanon.

Fay went to St. Joseph Garde School and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1954. Fay attended two years at Youngstown State for Business.

She worked for Equitable Life Insurance for 25 years. Fay received her relators license and worked for Cocca Real Estate retiring in 2009.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Ann Naffah of Chicago, Illinois and her niece, Lisa (Steve) Auernhamer of Downers, Grove Illinois, as well as, her great-nieces and nephews Alyssa, Alex, Andre and Cally Auerenhamer.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Dr. Simon A. Basile and Shikri “Chuck” Abraham Basile and her brother-in-law, Pierre Naffah.

Family and friends may call Saturday morning, January 11, 2020 from 9:00 – 9:50 am., at St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

There will be a Divine Liturgy of Chrsitian Burial held at 10:00 am. at St. Maron Church, celebrated by Fr. Tony Massad and Chorbishop Anthony Spinosa as co-celebrant, on Saturday, January 11.

Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.

Material tributes may be made in Fay’s memory to St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

