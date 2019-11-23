Father Jeffery Mickler, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Father Jeffery Mickler, SSP, Ph.D. fell down while walking on some outdoor stairs and sustained a severe head trauma and died at the scene on November 20, 2019.

Father Jeffrey Mickler was born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio.

He is the son of Joseph and Helen Mickler.

He is survived by his sister, Joanne Jones; a niece; a nephew and other cousins and relatives.

He attended Woodside Elementary School for one year before going to Immaculate Heart of Mary school in Austintown, Ohio.

He attended St. Paul’s High School in Derby, New York, sponsored by the Society of St. Paul. He received his BA in Philosophy from Youngstown State University, his MA in religious studies from the University of Detroit, Michigan and his Ph.D. in Systematic Theology from Fordham University, New York.

He made his first profession of vows on September 8, 1967, his Final Profession on September 6, 1971 and was ordained on August 24, 1974 in St. Paul Chapel at St. Paul Monastery in Canfield, Ohio.

He was Director of Postulants and Junior Professed from 1978 – 1983. He was Superior of the Canfield, Ohio community from 1984 – 1991 and Supervisor of St. Anthony Wayside Shrine from 1984 – 1991 and from 1996 – 2017. He served as novice master from 1991 – 1992 and also served one term as Provincial Superior of the United States Province from 1992 – 1996.

He was Associate Editor of Alba House Books from 1974 – 1983 and was also a guest or host of several television programs for the Catholic Television Network of Youngstown. He also served as editor of Pastoral Life magazine from 1984 – 1991.

He was executive producer for the award-winning music CD: Ave Maria: The Universal and Timeless Hymn by Dr. Marsha Long. He also posted over 600 videos on his YouTube channel.

In 2017 he was assigned back to Staten Island, New York to direct the Pauline Institutes of Jesus Priest, Our Lady of the Annunciation and St. Gabriel the Archangel. In October he recently returned to Canfield, Ohio to assist the senior members of the Canfield community as well as other priestly ministry.

He will be waked in the chapel at St. Paul Monastery in Canfield, Ohio on Monday, November 25 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:30 p.m.

The funeral will be on Tuesday, November 26 at 11:00 a.m.

Calling hours before the mass and a luncheon afterwards.

Funeral Arrangements are being made by Fox Edward Funeral Home in Boardman.

