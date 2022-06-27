CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn M. Frill passed on Wednesday, June 22, at her home in Canfield, with her family at her side.

She was born September 21, 1923, in Youngstown, daughter of Byron and Eunice Klingensmith Fusselman.

She graduated from South High School and later worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube and Sears offices.

Evelyn was a member of Heritage Presbyterian Church, formerly of John Calvin- St. Paul UCC, where she sang in the choir and was a Sunday school teacher.

Evelyn leaves to cherish her memory her son, Thomas (Helen) Frill of Canfield; her grandchildren, Lisa (Mark) Dray and Daniel Kinnick; great-grandchildren, Kayleena and Jay Iorio and Lacie and Lucas Dray and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Martin V. Frill, they were married at St. Paul’s UCC on October 7, 1944, sadly he passed away on August 4, 2018.

She also was preceded by her brother, Robert Fusselman and sister, Esther Peloe.

Private services were held Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Doug Reed and Rev. Joann Baltes.

Interment was held at Lake Park Cemetery.

Family and friends of Evelyn may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Frill family.

