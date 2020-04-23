Evelyn Jean Irwin, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn Jean Irwin, 80 of Canfield passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020 with her family by her side.

Jean was born August 18, 1939, in Youngstown, she was the oldest of nine children to William and Evelyn Parry Hardie.

She attended South High School and worked as a ward clerk at Southside and Northside Medical Centers, for 43 years, retiring in 2003.

Jean was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and going to car shows with her husband. Her husband Alden “Butch” Irwin, whom she married June 9, 1980, passed away March 14, 2016.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter Michele (David) Bryarly of Canfield, sisters Sarah Hardie of Boardman, Debbie (Frank) Damiano of Canfield, brother James (Denise) Hardie of New Middletown and brother-in-law Tom McLaughlin of Austintown.

Besides her parents and husband, Evelyn was preceded in death by her brothers William (Helen) Hardie, Dennis Hardie, Robert Hardie and Gary Hardie and sisters Janet McLaughlin and Nancy Hardie.

Due to the current health crisis private services will be officiated by Fr. Edward P. Noga at the Fox Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Jean’s family wishes to thank the staffs at both the Inn at Glenellen and Windsor House of Canfield for their excellent care and support.

