Esther “Red” Louise Woodruff, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther was called home on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

She was born on December 23, 1928 and lived a long adventurous life.

Esther was a lifelong resident of Youngstown, Ohio. She was the last of fourteen siblings to pass on and will finally reunite with her mother, Sarah Feeney who died in 1943.

Esther is preceded in death by her children, Kathleen, Darlene and William and grandsons Stevie, Larry, and Jerry.

Esther leaves behind her five children, Eileen (James) Colantone, John (Jeanne) Himes, Esther Patierno, Jerry Woodruff and Maggie Woodruff. She also leaves her greatest joys in life which were her 16 grandchildren, DeeDee, Jamie, Francine, Hollie, Ange, Frank, Vito, Billy, Jimmy, Jon Jon, Lisa, Tina and Nathan. There are also 16 great-grandchildren along with three great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins that she leaves behind.

She was a devout Catholic and a lifelong member of Saint Patrick’s church.

She also enjoyed going to the horse track and traveling in her van always on the hunt for a new adventure. Esther was 100 percent Irish and celebrated her heritage proudly. She loved collecting baby dolls and playing the lottery. Her eccentric spirit will be remembered by anyone who she met, and her memory will live thru all that loved her.

Esther had a private burial on Friday December 3, 2021, at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, OH 44512.

