Esther R. Sacolick, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther R. Sacolick, 83, of Columbus, formerly of Boardman, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Esther was born December 17, 1936, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, a daughter of Louis and Frieda Silverberg Davidson.

She moved to Boardman in 1956 and worked alongside her husband, Eugene, at Youngstown Auto Salvage Pool. After working with Eugene, she went to work at Congregation Rodef Sholom. Esther was always active in the congregation at Ohev Tzedek-Shaarei Torah synagogue in Boardman, including the choir, women’s service organizations and the Jewish Federation.

She also volunteered for and performed in the Ohev Tzedek community musical productions.

Esther was a loving, caring and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved family and friends and enjoyed telling stories and laughing. Esther cherished family gatherings just as her family cherished her. She especially treasured her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who lovingly called her “Bubbe”.

Her husband Eugene, whom she married in 1954, is deceased.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter Shari; son, Alan (Ruth); brother, Moishe; grandchildren, Davidson (Jenna) and Madison; stepgrandchildren, Anthony (Amy) and Christopher (Gina) and great-grandchildren, Abigail, Zachary, Isabella, Sophia, Giovanni, Mia and Anthony.

Besides her parents and husband, Esther is preceded in death by brothers, Al, Manny and Harvey.

Due to the current health crisis, the grave side services at Ohez Tzedek Cemetery are private.

Material tributes can be made in Esther’s memory to OhioHealth Hospice or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 20, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.