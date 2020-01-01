Esther Jean (Brothers) Canada, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther Jean Canada, 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Apple Tree Assisted living in Richardson Texas.

Esther was born August 9, 1923, in Boardman, daughter of Jay C. and Jessie F. Gotshall Brothers, she graduated from Boardman High School.

Esther worked for Attorney Bernard Wilkes as an assistant and personal secretary for a decade or more. Then she moved to work at Youngstown Sheet & Tube as the legal assist to the Patent Attorney, for a decade or more, she worked in the office of Higgins Funeral home.

After that Esther worked with her brother-in-law, Dr. Chester Yozwiak, in his business. Preforming general office functions.

Her true passion was doing floral arranging and event design. She would always want to follow a theme when planning any event. She always wanted her design to capture the wishes of the recipient.

I wish she could have pursued this as her career, but fate had other plans.

She married her husband, Jack L. Canada, in 1967, sadly he passed away November 1980.

Esther leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Kathy Jean (Nerces) Mavelian, of Dallas, Texas.

She came to live in Texas with Kathy in 2012.

She also leaves her sisters, Irma Schilling of Youngstown and Laura Yozwiak of Pittsburgh; plus several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Esther was preceded in death by sisters, Ruth Crawford, Mary Jane Jardine and Sabra J. Hindson; her brothers, Clark R. “Bud” Brothers and David R. Brothers.

Family and friends may call from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, followed by a service at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Gary Koerth.

Interment will be at Greenhaven Memorial Cemetery.

To send flowers to Esther’s family, please visit our floral section.