CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther A. Amendolea, 92, passed away peacefully Monday, October 9 at The Inn at Ironwood in Canfield.

Esther was born April 30, 1931, in Youngstown; she was the daughter of Michael and Anna Pyzik Martauz.

After attending South High School, Esther married Richard on August 13, 1949. They welcomed their only son, Rick in 1952.

Besides living in Youngstown, the family lived in Sherman Oaks California, Pompano Beach Florida and The Panama Canal Zone. After Richards passing in 1997, Esther wintered in Estero, Florida keeping active playing tennis and swimming.

She was a member of St. Michaels Parish in Canfield.

In her younger years Esther worked hard and was an excellent waitress at several local restaurants, including The Mansion, La Fontanella and the Golden Drumstick. After retiring from waitressing she took a position as a bus aide for Leonard Kirtz School.

She enjoyed flower gardening, watching sports, playing bingo and occasional trips to the casino. She was a splendid cook and baker. She especially looked forward to Christmas Eve dinners, serving her delicious calamari sauce. Esther was a wonderful mom and Meme to her grandsons and great-grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Rick M. (Kay) Amendolea; sister, Florence Johnson; brother-in-law, Robert Amendolea; grandsons, Aric, Alex (Kristin) and Zach (Lauren) Amendolea; great-grandchildren, Everett, Josephine, Brady and Elise; many nieces and nephews and her special companion, Bob Bruno and his family.

Esther was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.

We would like to thank the staff at the Inn at Ironwood for the excellent care and compassion that they gave Esther during her stay at the Inn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John-Michael Lavelle at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 11, at St. Michael Church, Canfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Esther A. Amendolea, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.