Ernest Sferra, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest Sferra, Jr., 71, of Youngstown passed on Friday, February 12, 2021 at his residence.

He was born January 31, 1950 in Youngstown, son of the late Ernest and Frances Dorante Sferra, Sr., he was a lifelong area resident.

Ernest graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School class of 1968.

He served his country in the United States Airforce and was honorably discharged.

He enjoyed riding Motorcycles and spending time with his family.

Ernest leaves to cherish his memory his brothers, Andrew and Robert Sferra and his sister, Josephine Williams.

He will also be sadly missed by his nieces, Marla Pieton, Monica Griffth and Harley Williams.

Due to our current health crisis, there are no calling hours or services for Ernest, he will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

Ernest family would like memorial tributes to be given in his memory to St. Vincent De Paul Society Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 224 Youngstown, OH 44501.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.