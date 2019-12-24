Erin M. Evanchuck, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erin M. Evanchuck, 32, passed away Sunday morning, December 22, 2019, after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Erin was born June 13, 1987, in Akron.

She was a 2005 graduate of Boardman High School and worked for Boardman Medical Supply in Girard.

Erin loved elephants, enjoyed going to Disney World with her Aunt Mamie, doing crafts, reading, going to Justin Timberlake and NSYNC concerts.

She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Lorri Nuth Evanchuck; grandmother, Judy Nuth, who helped raise her; brother, Thomas Evanchuck and Aunt, Amy (James) Stacy.

Erin is preceded in death by her grandfather, Thomas Nuth.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, at the funeral home.

Material tributes can be made to the American Cancer Society, Mahoning County Chapter, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman.

