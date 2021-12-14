BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emrik D. Gessler, 81 of Boardman passed peacefully Monday December 6, 2021, at his residence with his daughter at his side holding his hand.

Emrik was born December 28, 1939, in Youngstown, the son of Emrik J. and Mary Bretfelian Gessler.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and Youngstown State University.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp.

Emrik retired from the Ohio Bureau of Unemployment Services. He was an investigator and later supervisor of the Northeast office.

He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter Kimberly Stocker of Struthers and four granddaughters, Jennifer (Chich) Catanzarite, Candis (Jim) Sudon, Terra (Mike) Bender and Brittany (John) Bayuk and three great-granddaughters Lucciana Catanzarite, Gianna Catanzarite, Isabella Sudon and a great- grandson James Sudon. He also leaves godson and nephew Johnny Gessler.

Emrik was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years Margaret Mckewn Gessler, she passed in 2009 and his parents, his son Joseph Gessler, brother John and his sister Mary Gessler Novak.

There are no Calling hours which was Emrik’s request.

Friends and family may attend a graveside burial at Lake Park Cemetery, section W., with Military Honors at 11:00 a.m. on Friday December 17, 2021.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends of Emrik may Visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Emrik D. Gessler, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.