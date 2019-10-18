Emidio Joseph Iacobucci, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Kevin Peters at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Patrick Church, Youngstown for Emidio Joseph Iacobucci, 92 who passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 16, 2019 afternoon and his sister Adele Reeves who passed away January 2018.

Emidio was born Sept 28, 1927 in Youngstown, a son of Erminio and Sofia Presutti Iacobucci.

He was a South High graduate and longtime employee of General Fireproofing.

Emidio was a member of St. Patrick Church and was a rifleman in the Army during the occupation of Germany from 1945 to 1947.

He leaves to cherish his memory a sister Florence Iacobucci, a brother Orlando Iacobucci and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Besides his parents Emidio is preceded in death by sisters Adele Reeves, Ermelda Hicks and Yolanda Munoz and brothers Guido Iacobucci, Ernest Iacobucci and E. Eugene Iacobucci.

Friends may call from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Patrick Church, Youngstown 1420 Oak Hill Ave.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman

