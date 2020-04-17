Ellen L. Devine, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellen L. Devine, 82 of Boardman, passed away peacefully Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Ellen was born October 5, 1937, in Youngstown, a daughter of James and Josephine Tobin Carney.

She was a proud 1955 graduate of East High School and had worked in the records department at Youngstown State University.

Ellen was a member of St Christine Church and the Queen of Peace Cenacle rosary group at St. Dominic Church. Along with her husband, Michael, she volunteered at the John Severn Soup Group at St. Dominic Church.

Her family was her life and enjoyed spending every minute possible with them.

Ellen leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Michael J. Devine, Jr., whom she married January 9, 1960; sons, Michael J. (Theresa) Devine III and Thomas Devine (Misty Becher); daughter, Catherine J. Cammack; brothers, Patrick (Mary Ellen) Carney, John (Marie) Carney and Michael (Linda) Carney and grandchildren, Michael, Patrick, Brian, Sean, Caitlin, Nicolette, Christina, Billy and Sammy.

Besides her parents, Ellen is preceded in death by a son, John Devine and sisters, Ann Williamson and Mary Borosko.

There was a private memorial Mass celebrated by Rev. Leo Wehrlin Thursday at St. Christine Church.

Material tributes can be made in Ellen’s memory to St. Dominic Church, 77 East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507 for the John Severn Soup Group.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 19, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.