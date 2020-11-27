Ellen Jayne Hart, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellen Jayne Hart, 90, of Boardman, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Hospice House in Poland following a week-long illness.

She was born May 11, 1930 in Youngstown, a daughter of Kenneth and Isabell Ziegler Mahan and lived for several years of her childhood in Martins Ferry, before returning to Boardman.

Known as “E.J.” to her many friends, she was a 1948 graduate of Boardman High School.

Prior to her marriage, she worked as secretary to the president of the former Home Savings and Loan in downtown Youngstown.

On March 31, 1951, she married John Robert Hart and they shared 65 years of loving marriage before his passing in May 2016. They made their home in Boardman, where they raised their eight children and spent many happy times celebrating holidays and special occasions with their children, grandchildren and large, extended family. They loved going dancing, taking day trips and dining out.

Ellen Jayne was a longtime and active member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, where she served as a greeter, was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and Seton Club, sang in the Bereavement Choir and, for many years, served as a sponsor for those in the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) program.

A longtime poll worker for the Mahoning County Board of Elections, she also was an avid library patron and voracious reader and enjoyed working crosswords and other puzzles. For many years she served on her high school reunion committees.

Ellen Jayne will forever be remembered for her quite, sweet demeanor and kind and loving heart.

She is survived by her children, Jack Hart of Aztec, New Mexico, Thomas Hart and his wife, Jodie, of Boardman, Karen Gresh and her husband, James “Jay”, of Austintown, Kathleen Weaver and her husband, Craig, of Boardman, Michael Hart and his wife, Sue, of Boardman, Brian Hart of Boardman and Richard Hart and his wife, Lisa Abraham, of Warren; grandchildren Eric Hart of Boardman, R.J. Hart (Rebecca) of Garden City, South Carolina, Elizabeth Shelby (Dennis) of Cortland, Tim Weaver (Leslie) of Poland, Brenna Weaver of Canfield, Kelli Hart of Chippewa Lake, Ryan Hart of Youngstown and Sarah Hart of Poland; seven great-grandchildren and sisters-in-law, Janet (John) Kook of Hockessin, Delaware and Nancy Mahan of Ashtabula.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Hart; grandson, Colin Hart; brother, John Mahan; sister, Joan Mahan Galante; her husband, Dominic and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Naomi Hart.

A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles in the near future.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of donations to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Charles Parish, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 29, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.