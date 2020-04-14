Elizabeth L. Albanese, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth L. Albanese, 72, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Betty, as she was called by family and friends was born on January 7, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Rudy and Anna Sirovica Kogelnik and was a lifelong resident.

A 1966 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Betty attended Youngstown State University for two years before going to work at the Mahoning County Recorder’s Office.

On October 2, 1971, Betty married Ronald Albanese and continued working until 1975 when she gave birth to her first of three children. She stayed home for several years to raise her children before returning to work at First Federal Savings and Loan Bank. She retired in 2003.

Betty’s greatest love was spending time with her family, especially during the holidays and special occasions. She enjoyed visiting her sisters in Florida and Texas often and spending time with their families.

Betty leaves behind her husband of over 49 years, Ronald of Boardman; son, Anthony (Kara) of Boardman; son, Jason (Karen) of Boardman; daughter, Leslie of Boardman; four grandchildren, Dominic, Carley, Morgan and Enzo, who is due on April 20; one brother, Rudy (Caroline) of North Lima; two sisters, Janice Snyder of Winter Haven, Florida and Donna Dota of West Point, Texas; sister-in-law, Mary (Mike) Weinberger of Alpharetta, Georgia and a brother-in-law, Thomas (Jill) Albanese of Frederick, Maryland, as well as many nieces and nephews and a cousin, Liz Burnich of Boca Raton, Florida.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Ruth Albanese; brother-in-law, Ted Snyder and brother-in-law, Ralph Dota.

Betty was a devout Catholic and member of St. Charles Parish in Boardman, Ohio since 1979.

There will be a celebration of life Mass for Betty once public gatherings can take place again.

Betty’s family would like to thank the staff who took care of her at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth L. Albanese, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 15, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.