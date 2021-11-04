Elizabeth ” Betty” Ann Albert, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Albert, 90 passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, November 2, 2021.

Elizabeth was born February 22, 1931, in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Ruth Noss Stoneman.

She graduated, with her husband, in 1949 from South High School and then attended Bowling Green University.

Betty was a member of Boardman United Methodist Church and a proud and caring wife and mother. She enjoyed helping friends and family with anything they asked of her.

Her husband John W. Albert, Jr., whom she married March 5, 1952, passed away January 28.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Robert W. Albert; grandson, Christopher Robert (Lacy) Albert and great-grandchildren, Colton Albert and Ashlyn Albert.

Along with her parents and husband, Elizabeth is preceded in death by a sister.

