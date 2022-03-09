BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Bette” Esposito passed peacefully on Tuesday morning, March 8, at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health, with her daughter at her side.

Bette was born May 28, 1928, in Trenton, New Jersey the daughter of the late David and Marian Harrison Jones.

She graduated from Pemberton High School and Rider College in Trenton, New Jersey and has resided in Boardman for over 60 years.

Bette was the assistant to the President at Butler Wick & Co. retiring in 2003. She worked part time at various place after retiring including assistant at Canfield Counseling Clinic and helping the elderly.

She was a member of First Covent Church for many years and sang in the choir at the church.

Bette received the Women of Valor in 2002 with the YWCA; started New Dimensions band and played for many weddings in Boardman and taught beginner’s piano.

Bette leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Eileen Esposito of Boardman whom she made her home with; grandson, Rick (Dana) Esposito of Hubbard and great-grandchildren, Sammy and Joey Esposito.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Edith Barba.

Family and friends may call for an hour visitation on Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. followed by services at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Kendall Churchill at First Covenant Church, 5210 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44512.

The Esposito family request material tributes be given to the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

Private burial will take place at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

