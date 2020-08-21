Elizabeth “Betsy” J. Evans, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth J. Evans passed away at her residence on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.



She was born December 28, 1957 in Lorain, Ohio daughter of Charles and Glady Moreau Coco.



Betsy was a 1976 graduate of Fitch High School, attended Youngstown State University and Mahoning County Career and Technical Center where she studied culinary arts.



She was a modeling teacher and loved to cook and dance. Her love of dancing led her to open Betsy Coco’s School of Dance.



Betsy’s husband, Joseph Rocky Evans who she married on March 3, 1987, sadly he passed away July of 2009.



She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Taylor May Evans of Parma; son Chief Chaz Christofil of the United Sates Navy; stepsons, Aaron and Ryan Evans of Columbus; brother, Robert Coco of Westerville and five grandchildren, Abby, Natalie, Brendon, Adam and Quinn.



Due to the current health crisis, private funeral services will be held at a later date.



Elizabeth’s family request memorial donations be given to Dancers Against Cancer, 10792 Los Vaqueros Circle, Los Alamitos, CA 90720. https://imadanceragainstcancer.org



Private interment will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth ” Betsy” J. (Coco) Evans, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 23 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

More stories from WKBN.com: