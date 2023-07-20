YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth A. Joyce, 97, fondly remembered as “Betty” and “Umba,” passed peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Betty was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 21, 1926, a daughter of Kelly and Mae (nee Essad) Alexander.

She graduated from St. Columba Grade School, Ursuline High School and Youngstown College (now YSU).

She taught in the Parochial and Youngstown school systems for a total of 42 years.

She was very active at St. Maron Maronite Church, serving on both Parish Council and the Education Committee.

Her favorite hobbies were sewing, reading, conducting tours at the Butler Institute of American Art and playing cards.

Betty is survived by her brother, George Alexander and two sisters, Marion Nemer and Carol Desmond.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Judge Martin P. Joyce; brother, Dr. Louis Alexander; brothers-in-law, John Desmond and Robert Nemer; sisters-in-law, Norma Alexander and Joan Alexander and nephew, Michael Alexander.

Betty and Marty were most devoted to their nine nephews, five nieces, 18 great-nephews, nine great nieces and of course, her dog, Bruce.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Betty on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. at St. Maron Maronite Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, Ohio. There will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maron Maronite Church, with Father Tony Massad as celebrant. The funeral will be livestreamed for anyone unable to attend on St. Maron’s Facebook page.

The Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery where Betty will be laid to rest next to her beloved Marty.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Maron Maronite Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44511; St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Junior Achievement of Eastern Ohio (for Michael Alexander Scholarship Fund), 1601 Motor Inn Drive, Suite 305, Girard, OH 44420. Betty deeply expresses her gratitude for any contributions made.

