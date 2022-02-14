YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine was born January 26, 1937, daughter of Gaetano and Lucille Yannacito Garramone in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was a graduate of South High class of 1954. and attended Youngstown College majoring in accounting.

She worked 19 years for McNicholas Transportation and 37 years for Carney-McNicholas Moving.

She married the love of her life, Frank “Chico” Mancini in June 17, 1961. They had three sons, Frank, Jr., Dominic and Joseph.

She thanks her husband, family, friends and supporters who supported her on her journey through life.

She was a member of Boardman Local Schools PTA for 16 years where she held many chairmanships and offices. She was the recipient of a lifetime membership in PTA and Named to the Boardman PTA Hall of Fame. She was elected to two terms on the Boardman Local School Board serving as President of the Board twice. She was the first Woman elected President of the Boardman Civic Association. She received their Community Service award in 1996 and their lifetime achievement award in 2016. She was the first woman elected to the position of Boardman Township Trustee. She was elected to serve four terms and was Chairman for seven years throughout her years of service.

The best role of her life was that as wife, mother and grandmother. She was a strong supporter of all of their athletic endeavors starting with her husband who coached football and refereed basketball for many years; her sons who wrestled and coached and her grandchildren who golfed, wrestled and played soccer and coached various sports.

She loved to cook Sunday dinners, holidays, going on vacation including the many camping trips across America and the many yearly trips camping in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

She loved her family and friends’ sisters and her lifetime friends, Marie, Rosetta and Anita. She loved to read, crochet, do yoga and exercise at the Davis YMCA and tailgate at the YSU home games

She was preceded in death by her mother and father and brothers, Gene and Joe Garramone.

She leaves her husband, Frank “Chico”; Frank, Jr. (Lori), Dominic (Pam) and Joseph (Amy); grandchildren, Maria, Nick, Anthony, Sophia, Vince and Anita; her sister, Marie Garramone of Poland Ohio; sister, Joanne (Tom) Halt of Ft.Myers, Florida and all the Garramone and Mancini relatives.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St Dominic’s Catholic Church Major Fund, 77 Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511 or Sight for All United, 966 Fifth Avenue, Struthers, OH 44471 or a charity of your choice.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 17 at the Fox Funeral Home. Elaine’s family is requesting for the safety and health of Frank “Chico” that everyone maintains social distancing guidelines and to have no contact with the family, thank you.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, at St Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, celebrated by Rev. Vincent DeLucia, where she was a lifetime member.

