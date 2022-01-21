YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine Dripps Gorant passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

She was born January 25, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late J. Earle and Elizabeth McDonough Dripps.

Elaine graduated from South High School in 1948. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Kent State University and a Master of Science Degree from Boston University majoring in Speech Pathology & Audiology. She was also a Harvard University postgraduate.

She worked for the Youngstown Public School System and was an assistant professor at both Rhode Island College and The University of Iowa.

Elaine married Samuel C. Gorant September 21,1969, at Saint John’s Greek Orthodox Church. He was the founder and owner of Gorant Candies.

She was past president and on the Board of Directors for the Youngstown Hearing and Speech Center, a member of the Catholic Service League, Mahoning Garden Club, Chi Omega Fraternity and Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a member of Tippecanoe Country Club.

Elaine leaves her son, Samuel C. Gorant.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel C. Gorant; her twin sister, Arlene Brown and brother-in-law, Douglas Brown; her niece, Allison Brown Suhay and nephew, David Brown.

A private Funeral Mass was held at Saint Michael Church in Canfield.

The family is grateful to Hospice of the Valley for the care provided by their wonderful staff.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Elaine’s name to the charity of their choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 23 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.