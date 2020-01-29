Elaine C. (Pipoly) McNally, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine C. (Pipoly) McNally, 77, peacefully entered eternal heavenly rest on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones in her Boardman home.

Elaine was born February 3, 1942, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late James E. Pipoly and Sophie A. Pipoly, nee Tofil.

A 1960 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, Elaine fronted the marching band as a majorette. Later in life she would entertain her children and grandchildren by twirling her baton.

Upon graduation, Elaine was employed by the Social Security Administration for over 44 years, performing various roles in both the Youngstown and Warren offices throughout her career. She cherished the relationships she developed with her colleagues over the span of her career.

Elaine was an active member of St. Christine Catholic Church where she found peace through the Lord and weekly liturgies.

Elaine was a devoted mother who too often subordinated her personal interests to promote the interests of her children. She loved spending time with her family, especially holidays, vacations and lazy summer poolside cookouts at her home. Her beagle, Carlee, was her most steadfast and loving companion. Elaine also enjoyed dancing, movies, football, traveling with friends and the beauty of Mill Creek Park where she had innumerable memories from childhood throughout her life.

In retirement, she frequently volunteered to roll pierogies at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church.

She will be remembered by her four children, Kimberly (Bob) Habuda-Greene of Youngstown, James (Rachel) Habuda of Boardman, Sherry (Kevin) Habuda Krohn of Fort Belvoir, Virginia and Ryan (Erin) McNally of Dearborn, Michigan; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her sister, Marilyn (David) Brenner of Canfield and many nieces and nephews.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Anita Porter and brother, James G. Pipoly.

Arrangements are being handled by the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman. Family and friends will be received at calling hours, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday January 31, 2020 and Saturday morning, February 1 at the church from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday February 1, 2020 celebrated by Rev. Leo Wehrlin at St. Christine Catholic Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown .

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, following the mass.

Family and friends are invited to attend a luncheon to celebrate Elaine’s life following interment.

The family also wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers at Harbor Light Hospice for the compassion, care, and comfort they provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Apple Breast Cancer Warrior Foundation, 515 Deer Run Drive, Boardman, OH 44512, www.applebcwarrior.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 30, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

