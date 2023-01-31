YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen T. Matasy Leonard, 75 was called to be with her Lord and Savior on January 23, 2023.

Eileen was born on October, 21, 1947, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John W and Julia Timko Matasy.

Eileen was a 1965 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, where she excelled in cheerleading, acting and several other school activities. After high school, she went on to attend Cosmetology school in New York and Pittsburgh where she earned top honors.

With drive and ambition, she operated her own station within Strauss Hirshberg’s while building a robust clientele. She expanded to opening a wig department as well; assisting cancer patients who were going through their treatment. With all her successful experience she eventually opened her own shop “Eileen’s Crowning Glory.”

She was a strong woman, and although suffering different health issues throughout the years, it never stopped her from being active and involved in her church, where she taught CCD and was a greeter. She was also extremely involved in all her children’s activities; never missing a game or a meet.

She continued working after her children were grown, making health a priority in her life. She was passionate about health and wellness and using her breadth of knowledge to help others. She was always willing to go the extra mile to help someone in need. Through her illness she also continued to work on her crafts, ceramics, and her famous baking.

Eileen leaves to cherish her memory, her devoted and loving husband of 50 years Robert D Leonard Jr, the love of her life. Three children, son, Doug (Nancy Zimbardi) Leonard, son, Rob (Jennifer) Leonard and granddaughters Giuliana and Francesca all of Youngstown and daughter Kelly (Jamie) Dunn and grandsons, Evan and Alex of Tempe, Arizona.

Besides her children, Eileen also leaves her siblings, sister, Joyce (Dean) Hoover, brother, John (Shirley) Matasy and her nieces and nephews Don Bova, Paula Bova, Christina Konoval, Gina Matasy, Jennifer Matasy, and their families. Eileen leaves to cherish her in-law’s John and Iona (Leonard) Blasko, Bill (Nancy) Leonard, Karen (Jim) Donadio and their families.

Besides her parents, Eileen was proceeded in death by her Father-in-law, Robert Leonard.

The Leonard family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Southern Care Hospice for all their love and care over the last 11 months as well as Masternick Memorial for their love and care in her final days.

Family and friends may call from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Wednesday February 8, 2023, at Fox Funeral Home; 4700 Market St Boardman, OH 44512. A funeral service will be immediately after presided by Pastor David Kahnt of Southern Care Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

