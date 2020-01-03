Eileen S. Fryda, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen S. Fryda, 81, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, December 29.

Eileen was born June 3, 1938 in Youngstown, a daughter of Leo and Mary Pelar Soloveiko.

She was a 1956 graduate of South High School and had worked at A & P as an egg handler and McCrory’s downtown.

Eileen was a longtime member of St. Charles Church and enjoyed cooking and baking.

She was a selfless person, who loved taking care of her family.

Her husband Julian P. Fryda whom she married June 7, 1956, passed away Sept 15, 2001.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Julie (Jeff) Bowser; son, Julian P. Fryda, Jr.; brother, Dan (Linda) Soloveiko; sisters-in-law, Janie Fryda and Stella (Casimer) Fryda and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents and husband, Eileen is preceded in death by a sister, Alicia Figueroa and brother, Leo Soloveiko.

Private services were held at the Fox Funeral Home.

Material tributes can be made in Eileen’s memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Eileen’s family wishes to thank the staff at Beeghly Oaks, especially Patty, Melissa, Sarah, Randy, Jeff, Sabrina, Brian, Gage, Lori and Brenda, the staff at Hospice of the Valley and Julie’s close friends and co-workers at Giant Eagle Boardman for their care and support.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

