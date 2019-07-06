Eileen G. Frichtel, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Fox Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Gary Koerth, for Eileen G. Frichtel, 76, of Youngstown, who passed away after a long courageous battle with pancreatic cancer early Thursday morning.

Eileen was born November 21, 1942, in Youngstown, daughter of John and Eleanor Simko Roebuck.

She was a 1960 graduate of the Rayen School.

Eileen worked as a cashier for A&P, photo colorist for Botch–Pernotto Photography, receptionist at St. Dominic Church and retired in 2009 from St. Elizabeth Medical Center working as a monitor technician and floor secretary.

She was a member of St. Christine Church.

Eileen loved traveling, crocheting, reading, attending plays, cooking, Bunco Club, cards with family, meeting high school friends and attending grandchildren’s events.

Eileen claimed to have the best neighbors. She spent her free time volunteering at Stambaugh Auditorium, Powers Auditorium, Victorian Players, Fellows Riverside Gardens, Youngstown State University Festival for the Arts and Rayen High School Reunion Committee.

Eileen leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Linda (Scott) Kidd of Youngstown; son, Bill Frichtel of Myrtle Beach; brothers, Richard (Louise) Roebuck of Conway South Carolina, Ronald (Shirley) Roebuck of Virginia Beach and sister, Jane (Ronald) Moore of Franklin, North Carolina. She also leaves grandchildren, Daniel (Sarah) Kidd, Matthew Kidd, Alyssa (boyfriend, Brian Schubert) Kidd, Christian Jones-Frichtel, Madison Frichtel and Chase Frichtel; great-grandchildren, Audrey Kidd and Charli Gooch and companion, Jack Jovich who she has been with over ten years.

Aside from her parents, Eileen is preceded in death by her former husband, William Frichtel.

Eileen’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and staff at St. Elizabeth Medical Center and the Cleveland Clinic for their support.

Family and friends may call from Monday, July 8 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. with service immediately following at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Material tributes can be made in Eileen’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.