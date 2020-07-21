Eileen D. Cavanaugh, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen D. Cavanaugh, 99 of North Lima, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, July 18.

Eileen was born January 28, 1921 in Youngstown, a daughter of Patrick and Marie Cavanaugh Cavanaugh.

A lifetime resident of the area, Eileen graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1939 and was a secretary for James & Sons Insurance for 35 years.

She was a life-long member of St. Charles Church.

Eileen leaves to cherish her memory several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Along with her parents, Eileen is preceded in death by brothers, Donald (Florence) Cavanaugh and Francis (Muriel) Cavanaugh and a sister, June (Edward) Cavanaugh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Gerald DeLucia at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Charles Church.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Material tributes can be made in Eileen’s memory to Catholic Charities Regional Agency, 319 West Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Due to our current health crisis please follow all social distancing guidelines

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eileen D. Cavanaugh, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 22, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: