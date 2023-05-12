POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Conaboy Kelty, 97, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, May 10.

She was born April 16, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of Michael P. and Bridget A. Coyne Conaboy.

Eileen was a 1943 graduate of Ursuline High School and a 1946 graduate of St. Elizabeth School of Nursing where she joined the U.S. Army’s Cadet Nursing Corps program.

Her nursing career started at St. Elizabeth Hospital until she retired from Little Forest Nursing Home in 1988.

Eileen was a member of Holy Family Church, the Altar Guild, Rosarian Garden Club, Caprice Club and Seton III.

Along with work and raising a large family, Eileen found time to be a Cub Scout den mother and volunteer at the Ursuline Motherhouse and Holy Family school cafeteria.

Her husband, Arthur “Buzz” Kelty, whom she married August 21, 1948, passed away May 2, 2010.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, James (Susan) Kelty of Davisburg, Michigan, Patricia (David) Long of Poland, Arthur “Buzz” (Sally) Kelty of Poland, Peg Naples of Canfield, Eileen (Bob) Sullivan of Wildwood, Missouri, Marnie (Eric Weeden) Kelty of New Middletown and Joe Kelty of Newton Falls; 20 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband, Eileen is preceded in death by her sisters, Anne Conaboy Joyce, Mary Conaboy Kelty and Catherine Conaboy Kelty and brother, Michael Conaboy.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, May 14 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Monday morning, May 15, at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated by Rev. Msgr. William Connell, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Poland.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Material tributes can be made in Eileen’s memory to the Tuition Assistance Fund, Holy Family School, 2731 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514, to help students further their Catholic education.

The family thanks the caring staff at The Inn at Poland Way for their love and compassionate care.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 14 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.